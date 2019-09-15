Advertisement Advertisement Laurel Leader Maryland Community Family Day Sep 15, 2019 | 3:44 PM Knights of Columbus Council #14099 and Our Lady’s Angels from Resurrection of Our Lord Catholic Church are hosted a Community Family Day at the Laurel Race Track Saturday September 14, 2019.. Next Gallery PHOTOS Laurel Community Garden Club Advertisement Laurel Leader Laurel Leader Emancipation Day Celebration Sep 7, 2019 Concordia vs Pallotti girls soccer Yoga at Sip At C Street Flats Crab feast at Emmerts Seafood Kid Fit! in Laurel Kyle Wilhelm - Leather Craftsman Scenes from the 2019 Howard County Fair Movie Night