Advertisement Advertisement Laurel Leader Maryland Silver Jewelry Making and Artists' Holiday Boutique Nov 18, 2019 | 9:19 AM Silver jewelry making event at Montpelier Mansion complete with sangria and a chance to shop in the artists' holiday boutique Saturday November 16, 2019 at Montpelier Mansion Historic Site. Next Gallery PHOTOS Dancing with the Light Advertisement Laurel Leader Columbia Halloween Puppy Parade | PHOTOS Halloween Puppy Parade Saturday October 26, 2019 at Historic Savage Mill. Trick-or-treating at Laurel Shopping Center | PHOTOS City of Laurel election preview A Party for Poe Bingo at Laurel Lions Club St. Mary's vs Pallotti Football Laurel Volunteer Fire Department's Open House Laurel Friends of the River Patuxent Advertisement