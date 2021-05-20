Patuxent wildlife research center in Laurel gets new name and makeover with recent mergers

O’Connell also wants more community involvement. While the North and South tracts of Patuxent Research Refuge are open to the public with trails in both and the National Wildlife Visitor Center located in the South tract, the Central Tract, where the U.S.G.S. Eastern Ecological Science Center is located, is closed to the public except for one day a year, when it opens its doors to the community to showcase its research. O’Connell would like to offer more opportunities for the public to attend.