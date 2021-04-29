Wreaths Across America boosted by donation from Laurel’s Mission BBQ | OLD TOWN

The wreath donation was made possible through sales of Mission BBQ’s American Heroes Cup. The cups sell for $3.99, with $2 of each sale donated to a charity supporting those in the military and first responders. The Laurel restaurant was one of 91 locations in 16 states to choose sponsoring veterans’ wreaths as its charity of choice this year. Nationally, Mission BBQ donated $362,320 to Wreaths Across America. Ivy Hill Cemetery was one of 71 Wreaths Across America sites selected to receive the wreath donations.