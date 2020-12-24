Holiday cheer from St. Mary of the Mills in Laurel | OLD TOWN

Young arrived at St. Mary as pastor in July, in the middle of the pandemic. Public Masses resumed in June, but attendance is limited to 25 percent capacity. While some individual parishioners have had cases of COVID-19, there have been no outbreaks at the parish or school. Many of the community’s annual events, including its fundraising Christmas bazaar, were canceled. The Christmas festival was free, though donations were accepted to offset costs. Young is already thinking about a possible festival for next year.