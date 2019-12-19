There may be some names left on your shopping list with just six days left until Christmas. If that’s the case, keep in mind the many Old Town businesses that could offer just the gift for which you are looking.
More than Java Café, Ragamuffins Coffee House and Sip on C Street all offer gift cards that would be perfect for the coffee lover in your life. Busy individuals and families might benefit from the gift of a meal from Rise Up Nutrition, Tampico Grill, Olive on Main, Oliver’s Old Towne Tavern or Red Hot & Blue.
You could offer a gift of pampering from one of the many salons along Main Street or the new Salt on Main Wellness Center. If there is a sneaker lover in your life, the Footage Society on Route 1 southbound is the perfect place to shop. Perhaps you plan to make a New Year’s resolution to exercise more? Sankofa Yoga is now open on Main Street, while Club Pilates recently opened at Towne Centre Laurel.
If you have a history lover to buy for, consider gifting them a stay at the lovely Laurel Manor House Bed and Breakfast or go this weekend to the gift shop at the Laurel Museum to snag a Laurel-themed gift before it closes for its winter break.
This weekend is the last time to view the Laurel Museum’s 2019 exhibit, Is There a Doctor in the House? Laurel’s Healthcare Stories. The museum, at 817 Main St., is open Friday, Dec. 20, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 22, from 1 to 4 p.m. Then the museum will close until February, when it will launch its 2020 exhibit in honor of the city of Laurel’s 150th anniversary.
The city recently launch a website 150.cityoflaurel.org to celebrate the anniversary of its incorporation in April 1870. The website contains a calendar of events that will mark the anniversary year, as well as resources to help observe the celebrations.
If you are considering year-end charitable donations, don’t forget our Old Town nonprofit groups. The Laurel Historical Society, which operates the Laurel Museum, is one. Then there’s Laurel Advocacy and Referral Services, which provides assistance to low-income and homeless individuals and families in our community. Bernadette’s House offers much-needed mentoring and after-school programs for school-aged girls. First Generation College Bound helps local students become the first in their families to attend and graduate from college. Fidos for Freedom improves the quality of life for countless individuals by providing specially-trained service dogs.
A very merry Christmas and a joyous new year to all of our Old Town residents and readers!