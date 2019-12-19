If you are considering year-end charitable donations, don’t forget our Old Town nonprofit groups. The Laurel Historical Society, which operates the Laurel Museum, is one. Then there’s Laurel Advocacy and Referral Services, which provides assistance to low-income and homeless individuals and families in our community. Bernadette’s House offers much-needed mentoring and after-school programs for school-aged girls. First Generation College Bound helps local students become the first in their families to attend and graduate from college. Fidos for Freedom improves the quality of life for countless individuals by providing specially-trained service dogs.