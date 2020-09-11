Favorite fundraising walks, runs go virtual this year in Laurel | Old Town

A complete list of past McCeney March sponsors can be found on the Laurel Historical Society website at laurelhistoricalsociety.org. Registration fees will be collected and are $10 per child, $25 per adult or $60 for a family of four. Registration can be completed at forms.gle/wgUojxpmyypnckg67. Proceeds will benefit teacher educational projects at the Laurel Museum, which will help improve the level of programming the historical society provides to students of all ages. For more information, go to laurelhistoricalsociety.org or call 301-725-7975.