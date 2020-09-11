Favorite fundraising walks, runs go virtual this year in Laurel | Old Town

Calling all runners, walkers, marchers and trotters: The time is now to register for two upcoming virtual events that will raise much-needed funds for a pair of Old Town organizations.
Participants in the Laurel Historical Society’s fifth annual McCeney March can walk one mile or a 5K anytime and anywhere between Sept. 29 and Oct. 3. Walkers are encouraged to document their efforts and share them on social media.
The McCeney March began in 2016 as a way to honor the late Jim McCeney, a longtime Laurel resident who served the historical society as president, treasurer and chairman of the board. He walked three miles daily for many years. The virtual march kicks off this year on his birthday, Sept. 29.
A virtual format is not the only adjustment that the coronavirus pandemic has made to this year’s march. The event remains a fundraiser, but the the historical society is not seeking sponsors this year.
“It is clear that some of our generous past sponsors have been challenged this year, so we are not seeking sponsorships,” march co-chair Bob Mignon said in a news release. “Instead, we are encouraging participants to patronize our past sponsors and Main Street businesses.”
A complete list of past McCeney March sponsors can be found on the Laurel Historical Society website at laurelhistoricalsociety.org. Registration fees will be collected and are $10 per child, $25 per adult or $60 for a family of four. Registration can be completed at forms.gle/wgUojxpmyypnckg67. Proceeds will benefit teacher educational projects at the Laurel Museum, which will help improve the level of programming the historical society provides to students of all ages. For more information, go to laurelhistoricalsociety.org or call 301-725-7975.
Laurel Advocacy and Referral Services’ 16th annual Turkey Trot, which has become a Thanksgiving morning tradition in the area, will likewise be virtual this year. Trotters can complete a 1-mile run/walk, a traditional 5K or — new to this year’s event — a 10K anytime during Thanksgiving week, Nov. 23 to 29.
The event typically draws about 800 participants and raises more than $50,000 for LARS, which provides essential services to low-income families in our community. A Training for the Trot Facebook group has been started to encourage and support participants.
Turkey Trot registration is open and is $20 per person until race week. T-shirts and masks will be available for purchase separately beginning in October. Registration can be completed online at givesignup.org/larsturkeytrot. More information can be found at laureladvocacy.org/turkeytrot or by calling 301-776-0442.
Knights of Columbus Patuxent Council #2203 will offer hot meals for sale on Saturdays in September to raise funds in support of its charitable initiatives. The group will have pulled pork, cole slaw, macaroni and cheese and baked beans for sale between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. (or until food is sold out) on Sept. 12, 19 and 26. The meals will be available for curbside pickup at the Msgr. Keesler Parish Center, 800 Main St. A complete menu may be found at kofc2203.org.
LARS, the Knights, and the historical society have all had to cancel, amend or postpone fundraisers from earlier this year because of the pandemic. At the same time, demand for many of their social services has increased. These upcoming events are greats ways to offer support as they continue their missions.