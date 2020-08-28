Scouts, American Heritage Girls get a chance to gather and explore in Laurel

The American Heritage Girls camp followed similar health protocols as the Scout camp, including meeting exclusively outdoors with masks. Each night’s activities were focused on certain age groups so that no one group was too large. The girls took hikes along the Patuxent River, practiced orienteering and pacing, worked on fire safety and building, played field games, learned about potable water and roasted marshmallows. A total of 30 girls attended and 15 adults (including me) assisted at the camp throughout the week.