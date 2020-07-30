Laurel Historical Society weathering coronavirus pandemic with grants, new ideas | Old Town

In addition, the society will host three virtual summer camps. An archaeology camp for rising fifth through seventh graders will run Aug. 3 to 7. A GSK Science in the Summer Camp with a focus on chemistry will run Aug. 10 to 14 and is open to rising students in grades second through sixth. A Rube Goldberg camp for rising third through fifth graders will run Aug. 17 to 21. The archaeology and Rube Goldberg camps are funded through a National Endowment for the Humanities CARES Act grant. The camps are free and registration is available by contacting info@laurelhistoricalsociety.org.