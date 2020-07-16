Knights of Columbus presents its Community Awards in Laurel | Old Town

The group secured a grant from the city and the 150th anniversary committee to plant 150 native trees around Laurel. Old Town residents Cheryl Dyer and Holly Hoglund dedicated many hours to the project, which included knocking on doors across the city to invite residents to have a tree planted on their property. Planting was supposed to take place this spring but was delayed because of the pandemic. The group hopes it will be able to happen next spring.