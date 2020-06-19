Old Town: Laurel organizations still need donations to help those in need; Little Free Libraries still open

Pasta Plus, an institution in Laurel that has become a destination for area lovers of Italian fare, reopened Tuesday for carryout service. The family restaurant, which shut down temporarily in the wake of the pandemic, first planned to re-open on June 2, but that was scrapped just days before an employee tested positive for the coronavirus. Everyone at the restaurant is healthy now and owner Max Mazziotti is excited to welcome back customers. The dining room is still closed, despite Prince George’s County’s recent expansion of indoor service. For more information, go to pastaplusrestaurant.com or call 301-498-5100.