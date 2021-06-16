St. Vincent Pallotti High School celebrates its 100th commencement ceremony in Laurel | OLD TOWN

Originally named St. Mildred’s Academy when it was founded in 1921, the high school was first operated by the Sisters of St. Joseph. The Pallottine Sisters arrived in 1934 to take over operation of the school and in 1957 the name was changed to St. Vincent Pallotti High School in honor of the order’s founder. As it looks to the future, the school is planning to construct a new multiuse athletic building and turf field.