Old Town: Rising musical artist Mannywellz shoots a new video in Laurel

Mannywellz, whose real name is Emmanuel Ajomale, was born in Nigeria and arrived in the United in 2003. He is a recipient of the federal Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program. It is his status as a DACA recipient that led him to contribute to an album, “American Dreamers: Voices of Hope, Music of Freedom” by the John Daversa Big Band, that won a Grammy award in 2019.