Laurel Historical Society plans in-person and virtual camps this summer | OLD TOWN

The GSK Science in the Summer Camp is open to rising second to sixth graders and will be held the week of Aug. 9 to 13 from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. daily. Campers will learn about engineering and how it relates to water mills. There will be four days of virtual camp and one on-site scavenger hunt. Registration opens June 15 and can be completed by emailing info@laurelhistoricalsociety.org.