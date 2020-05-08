Patrons of Peace, Knights of Columbus step up in Laurel during coronavirus outbreak

The coronavirus pandemic has caused extensive suffering — physical, emotional and financial — for countless people. One long-time Old Town resident is working to ensure that the plight of those who suffered on the margins before the virus hit will not be forgotten.
Patrons for Peace Project, an organization founded and run by registered nurse Ruth Walls, has launched a fundraising campaign to continue to deliver help during the pandemic to homeless individuals.
Walls has set a goal to raise $25,000 for Patrons for Peace to provide resources for the homeless in the Laurel area, specifically those who suffer from medical, mental health or addiction issues that can complicate their willingness or ability to participate in traditional assistance programs. The group has raised more than $10,000 as of May 1.
“The population I really target are people that tend to not be able to follow and fall in slots for traditional programming,” Walls said. “People who fall between the cracks and don’t work well with traditional programming. We like ... to walk beside them and push them through.”
Walls established Patrons for Peace Project in 2002 originally as a group that worked in schools to promote peace. She retired several years later after working for nearly 30 years at Hope House, formerly Reality Inc., a drug and alcohol rehabilitation center on Main Street. With the approval of her board and the Internal Revenue Service, she shifted the mission of Patrons for Peace to assist the vulnerable homeless population.
Homeless individuals are often not able to shelter in place during this time, nor do they have personal protective equipment to use during their interactions with other people. Those on Medicaid are finding it difficult now to access the medical and mental health care they need as routine visits have shifted to telemedicine. Assistance programs have been overwhelmed by an influx of those needing help for the first time and help lines often have hours-long wait times. Some local day centers have closed as they are unable to maintain social distancing guidelines.
“Everybody is a puzzle,” said Walls, who also works part time as a nursing instructor at Stevenson University. “What can we do to put it together and make it work to help each person move forward and be as independent as possible with the most support around them?”
Funds raised will be used to cover short-term housing costs, medical and prescription drug costs, psychiatric care, pet care, legal costs, storage units, transportation and other incidentals. For those who qualify for public assistance programs, it can be a time-consuming and laborious process to be approved, a process that Patrons for Peace will help them navigate.
Donations to Patrons for Peace Project may be made online via a GoFundMe page linked from the group’s website, patronsforpeace.org, or through a check made out to the group and mailed to: 329 Prince George St., Laurel, MD 20707.
Members of Knights of Columbus Patuxent Council #2203, based at St. Mary of the Mills Church, have coordinated food distribution to the needy through the SHARE Food Network on a monthly basis since 1995. The Knights, a Catholic fraternal and service organization, pick up food each month from the SHARE warehouse in Landover, bring it back to Laurel, sort it and distribute it to program recipients at the church along St. Mary’s Place.
When SHARE announced that it would shut its Landover warehouse in April amid the coronavirus pandemic, just as there was an increased need for its services, the Knights of the Patuxent Council decided it must do something.
The group reached out to Laurel-area grocery stores and made a deal with Sam’s Club in the Russett neighborhood to purchase 1,650 pounds of food to distribute to low-income individuals and families in Laurel. The food was divided into 120 packages and delivered to Elizabeth House, Laurel Advocacy and Referral Services and individual clients on April 25.
“It was really impressive how the leadership team of the council was able to rally together to get this done,” said Jimmy Willams, a member of the council who helped in the effort. “There was some concern about whether we’d be able to pull it off, but we pulled off a really well-executed program that got food to people who needed it.”
The distribution took longer than usual as the Knights limited the number of volunteers and followed social distancing guidelines to keep both volunteers and recipients safe. Not all of the food items the group originally ordered were available because of shortages, but sizable packages were still assembled for each individual recipient. The council has distributed about $950,000 worth of food over the 25 years it has been part of the SHARE program, with about 15 tons of food distributed annually.
The Patuxent Council received an email from the SHARE network last week, Williams said, that announced the Landover warehouse will reopen for normal operations in time for a distribution of food to program clients in May.
“We just didn’t want to just leave everybody hanging,” Williams said. “We wanted to come together to get food to people who needed it.”