Patrons of Peace, Knights of Columbus step up in Laurel during coronavirus outbreak

Homeless individuals are often not able to shelter in place during this time, nor do they have personal protective equipment to use during their interactions with other people. Those on Medicaid are finding it difficult now to access the medical and mental health care they need as routine visits have shifted to telemedicine. Assistance programs have been overwhelmed by an influx of those needing help for the first time and help lines often have hours-long wait times. Some local day centers have closed as they are unable to maintain social distancing guidelines.