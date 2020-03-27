Businesses, faith communities and nonprofits are keeping it together in Laurel at a time of social distancing

Old Town residents have shared support online through a neighborhood listserv and Facebook group. Neighbors have been checking in on each other, and many have participated in social distancing-appropriate scavenger hunts for children in the neighborhood. If you live in the historic district but are not on the listserv and would like to be, please email me at marysullivan84@gmail.com and I will get you connected. The Facebook group can be found under “Oldtown Laurel.”