‘Mission and Mimosas’ fundraising brunch for Laurel Advocacy and Referral Services to benefit those in need

A refreshing and delicious opportunity to support the most vulnerable in our community is just around the corner.
Laurel Advocacy and Referral Services will host its first Mission and Mimosas fundraising brunch from 10 to 11:30 a.m. April 4. The event will be held at Carroll Baldwin Hall, 9035 Baltimore St. in Savage, and will be hosted by Gina Crash of WLIF-101.9FM’s Morning Show.
LARS, located in the heart of Old Town, is the city’s main social service agency. It supports low-income families with a food pantry, emergency assistance, help in accessing government benefits, holiday and back-to-school programs and long-term housing.
Guests at the brunch will hear from people in the community who have been impacted by LARS, learn about its program and services, and get a chance to support the group in its efforts to combat hunger and homelessness in Laurel.
Tickets are $20 per person and include a buffet brunch and mimosas. They may be purchased online at laureladvocacy.org through March 20. An opportunity to make an additional donation at the brunch will be available. This inaugural event is being held instead of the spring 5K that LARS has held in recent years.
“We wanted to try something new to help educate the community about hunger and homelessness,” LARS development manager Laura Wellford wrote in an email.
For more information about LARS or the Mission and Mimosas brunch, call 301-776-0442.
A happy birthday wish is due to the Laurel Community Garden, which this month celebrated the start of its eighth growing season.
“We’re still just as excited ... as when we saw our first fruits, vegetables and flowers break through the soil,” said Dawn Williams, the president of the community garden, which is behind Laurel Presbyterian Church.
The garden is sprouting all sorts of good things. Community gardeners planted some cold-weather seeds on March 1 to kick off this growing season. This Saturday, March 14, the garden will host a free Gardening 101 Training from 10 a.m. to noon at the Laurel Municipal Pool Room at the bottom of Main Street.
The community garden will soon team with the city of Laurel to produce videos for the city’s Facebook page. The two-minute segments, which are expected to begin this month, will offer tips and tricks that viewers can use in their own gardens.
In the coming months, the community garden also hopes to collaborate with the city on an agriculture-focused event in honor of the city’s 150th anniversary this year. The popular Cops-N-Crops event is also tentatively scheduled for August.
There are still plots available in the community garden for this season in various sizes. For more information, email Laurel.Community.Garden@gmail.com.
Pallotti Early Learning Center at St. Mary of the Mills will host its open house from 9 to 11 a.m. March 24. Registration for the 2020-21 school year will happen at this time. Spaces are available in the 2-year-old, 3-year-old and 4-year-old programs. The snow date for the open house is March 31. For more information, call 301-776-6471.
Thanks are in order to Ward 1 Councilman Carl DeWalt, who last week stood at the intersection of Prince George and Fifth streets with a sign reminding drivers of the 25 mph speed limit and the fact that there are many children at play in our neighborhood. As a mom whose children frequently play outside, I am grateful to DeWalt for his reminder to drivers.
It’s not uncommon for cars — or postal trucks — to speed down our Old Town streets. It’s especially scary because parked cars along the road prevent drivers from seeing little ones on the sidewalk. Let’s all keep our neighborhood safe by driving safely.