Fish and chips for Lent at St. Mary of the Mills in Laurel | OLD TOWN

It’s Lent, so that means fish fry Friday nights are back.
Knights of Columbus Patuxent Council #2203 offers fish dinners every Friday evening this month — March 5, 12, 19 and 26 — from 5 to 7 p.m. All meals will be delivered curbside in the driveway of the Msgr. Keesler Parish Center at 800 Main St. COVID-19 restrictions will be in place, including masking, distancing, and a limited number of volunteers for each evening.
The proceeds benefit the Knights’ many charitable endeavors as well as the greater St. Mary of the Mill church community.
Menu items include fish and chips, beer-battered fish dinner combos, baked salmon or cod, grilled cheese, soup, rolls, sides, cookies and drinks. Prices range from just $1 for some sides to $12 for a full combo meal. Orders will be taken curbside or pre-orders may be placed online at bit.ly/kofcdrivethru. For more information, call St. Mary of the Mills at 301-725-3080.
The Laurel Historical Society continues to offer programming this spring, despite not being able to gather at the Laurel Museum.
The society will celebrate Women’s History Month with two webinars. “Valiant Maryland Women: The Fight for the Vote” will be offered March 11 at 7 p.m. Diana Bailey and Pamela Young will lead the discussion about their research efforts into Maryland women, and information on new research regarding Laurel suffragists will be shared. The program is free but registration is required and may be completed online at laurelhistoricalsociety.org.
“Collections Conversations: Women’s History Month” will be offered March 25 at 7 p.m. That webinar is part of a regular series devoted to examining and discussing artifacts in the society’s collections. Registration for it may also be completed online at the Laurel Historical Society website.
The historical society is also offering a limited supply of thematic “make at home” kits each month from now until July. Each kit has a craft, history note, candy and special keepsake. Kits must be reserved at the beginning of each month on the historical society’s website or by calling 301-725-7975.
The March kit for adults will be a St. Patrick’s Day theme and will be available for pick up on March 12 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Laurel Museum, 817 Main St. The April kit for children will be an Easter and spring theme and will be available for pick up on April 9 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Finally, the historical society is searching for local school yearbooks so that it can digitize them and make them available to the public. The group is looking for old yearbooks from Laurel High School, Laurel Junior High School, Laurel Elementary School, Eisenhower Middle School, Martin Luther King Jr. Middle School, Pallotti High School and St. Mildred’s Academy. If you have old yearbooks to donate, please contact info@laurelhistoricalsociety.org.
St. Vincent Pallotti High School’s spring gala is virtual this year. The Swing into Spring with Pallotti Gala will be open for online bidding from March 15 through 20. You can preview auction items and register to bid by going to one.bidpal.net/pallottigala2021.