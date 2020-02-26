Old Town: Fish frys, garden tips and bingo fill the calendar this spring in Laurel

Crocuses and daffodils are already popping up. If you want to strengthen your green thumb this year, the Laurel Community Garden can help. The community garden will host its annual Garden 101 Training on Saturday, March 14, at 10 a.m. at the Laurel Municipal Pool Room at the corner of 9th and Main streets. The event is free and open to the public. Registration is also open for plots at the community garden, based at Laurel Presbyterian Church. Email laurel.community.garden@gmail.com for more information.