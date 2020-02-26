Old Town: Fish frys, garden tips and bingo fill the calendar this spring in Laurel

We haven’t had much of a winter this year, but it is time already to think about all the events that fill up calendars in the spring.
The season of Lent, which Christians observe in preparation for Easter, began on Feb. 26. That means that Knights of Columbus Patuxent Council #2203 will host its Friday night Fish Fry. The fish fry will run the evenings of Feb. 28, March 6, March 13, March 20, and April 3 from 5:30 to 7:45 p.m. in the Breen Room at St. Mary of the Mills Church, 114 St. Mary’s Place.
The cost is $8 for adults and $6 for children ages 3 to 11 and includes fried fish, two sides, bread and a drink. Sides include macaroni and cheese, green beans, corn and cole slaw. Grilled cheese will also be available for $1 and vegetable soup for $2. For more information, contact St. Mary of the Mills at 301-725-3080.
Crocuses and daffodils are already popping up. If you want to strengthen your green thumb this year, the Laurel Community Garden can help. The community garden will host its annual Garden 101 Training on Saturday, March 14, at 10 a.m. at the Laurel Municipal Pool Room at the corner of 9th and Main streets. The event is free and open to the public. Registration is also open for plots at the community garden, based at Laurel Presbyterian Church. Email laurel.community.garden@gmail.com for more information.
American Legion Post 60 hosts regular Friday night events that are open to the public. Friday Night Bingo is held weekly at the Post, 2 Main St., beginning at 7:45 p.m. Doors open at 5 p.m. and the night features 23 games with all cash prizes. The Post also has a new food option available on Fridays from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. with Heavenly Hotdog Grill, which offers hot dogs, sausages, ribs, chicken, burgers and sandwiches.
The Legion will also host a Bull and Oyster Roast from 3 to 7 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 29. Tickets are $40 per person and entertainment includes a DJ and games. Tickets can be purchased online at laurelpost60.org or by calling the Post at 301-725-2302.
A concert to benefit Fidos for Freedom, an Old Town organization that trains therapy and service dogs, will be held from 4 to 9 p.m. on Saturday, March 29 at American Legion Post 60, 2 Main St. The event features live music by The Nighthawks and Daryl Davis. Dinner will be provided by Mission BBQ. Tickets are available for $35 per person or $100 for four tickets and can be purchased online at fidosforfreedom.org. Call 301-490-4005 for more information.
Celebrate Women’s History Month in March by joining the Laurel Historical Society on Thursday, March 12 when it hosts the Traveling Women’s History Museum. Founder Rachael McCullough, who started the traveling museum as part of her Girl Scout Gold Award project, will be present to share pieces from the museum that celebrates women’s history from the 1770s to 1960s. The event will be held at 7 p.m. on March 12 at the Laurel Pool Room at the corner of 9th and Main streets.
Finally, save the date of Saturday, April 4 for the historical society’s gala. This year’s fete will celebrate the 150th anniversary of Laurel’s incorporation. The Sesquicentennial Soiree will be held from 6 to 10 p.m. at Laurel Park. More details will be available soon. For more information, go to laurelhistoricalsociety.org or call 301-725-7975.