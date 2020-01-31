Though the holidays are behind us, much of winter is still ahead and the need for basic necessities in our community is still present. Laurel Advocacy and Referral Services welcomes donations of nonperishable food items for its food pantry. Items that are especially helpful are jelly, canned fruit, applesauce, granola bars, crackers and shelf-stable milk. Donations are accepted at LARS, 311 Laurel Ave., on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., or Monday evenings from 5 to 7:30 p.m. For more information on how you can help, call 301-776-0442.