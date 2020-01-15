I can’t mention Public Works without also mentioning that Thursday, Jan. 23, is the third anniversary of the death of DPW employee Marcus Colbert. Colbert was just 30 years old when he was struck and killed while working behind a garbage truck in 2017, the first city of Laurel on-the-job fatality. He was beloved by family, friends, coworkers and residents alike and our thoughts and prayers go to his loved ones and his DPW friends on this sad anniversary.