There are still some final decorations to put away as the holiday season draws to a close.
Wreaths Across America, which honors deceased service members by placing wreaths on their graves during the holidays, will hold a cleanup on Saturday, Jan. 18, at 10 a.m. at Ivy Hill Cemetery. Volunteers should meet near the back of the historic cemetery along Sandy Spring Road and await instructions before beginning to pick up the wreaths.
This is the third consecutive year that Wreaths Across America has been held at Ivy Hill. North Laurel resident Lisa Wright launched the program here in 2017, and community support has been strong each year. Contact Wright at waaivyhill@gmail.com with questions.
Mark your calendars now for two events of interest in February.
Footage Society, the popular sneaker boutique along southbound Route 1, will hold an exhibit in February in honor of Black History Month. The exhibit will feature sneakers inspired by music, fashion, movies and sports representing African Americans. A kickoff party will be held on Saturday, Feb. 1, at 5 p.m. at the Footage Society, 697 S. Washington Blvd. More details and a link to register for the party are available online at footagesociety.com.
The Laurel Museum is currently closed as the Laurel Historical Society prepares its 2020 exhibit, “Unpacking Laurel’s Past: 150 Years on Display.” The exhibit, which will celebrate the 150th anniversary of Laurel’s incorporation, will launch with a grand opening on Sunday, Feb. 2. More details about the exhibit opening will be available soon.
The exhibit is one of the many features of the city’s 150th anniversary celebrations, which also will include a scavenger hunt, time capsule opening, 5K, gala and a Celebrate Laurel day. An anniversary passport and passport contest are also available. For more information, go to 150.cityoflaurel.org.
The city’s organics recycling program, which launched last summer and allows city residents to recycle food and other organic waste, has proved a success and will be expanded.
The initial trial program included as many as 200 participants and provided them with a curbside composting container, small countertop composting Toter and composting bags. The number of participants will be increased by another 200. The Department of Public Works said in an email to participating households that the program has attracted attention from the Washington Metropolitan Council of Governments, the local municipalities and school systems.
This program is a simple way to reduce food waste and help the environment. City of Laurel residents or businesses interested in joining the program can call or email Public Works at 301-725-0088 or dpw@laurel.md.us.
I can’t mention Public Works without also mentioning that Thursday, Jan. 23, is the third anniversary of the death of DPW employee Marcus Colbert. Colbert was just 30 years old when he was struck and killed while working behind a garbage truck in 2017, the first city of Laurel on-the-job fatality. He was beloved by family, friends, coworkers and residents alike and our thoughts and prayers go to his loved ones and his DPW friends on this sad anniversary.