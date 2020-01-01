The party, which has no fixed date but always occurs within a few days before or after Christmas, takes place no matter the cold or rain. One year, it continued even while Norton’s husband, John, was sick. Another year, it continued despite the fact that Wallace was pregnant and several days past her due date. The friends’ broods have grown along with the party. In 2010, Wallace had one child. Now she has four children and Norton has three children, including one who just joined the family a few weeks ago.