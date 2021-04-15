Laurel bed-and-breakfast plans reopening after being closed due to pandemic | OLD TOWN

Laurel Manor House already has some bookings for late April, some in May and some in June. The couple only books one of the three guest rooms at a time to reduce the possibility of virus transmission, and will leave extra time between bookings for a thorough cleaning and airing out of rooms. It is a strategy that served them well between July and November, when they temporarily reopened. In fact, Lisa said September 2020 was busier than September 2019. Many guests wanted a change of scenery after being in their homes for so long, and the intimate nature of the Laurel Manor House was attractive.