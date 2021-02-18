Laurel for the Patuxent working for our pollinators | OLD TOWN

Pollinator promotion will take two main forms, said Brian Coyle, one of the group’s co-chairs. The first is a community pollinator garden near Sweitzer Park along Sandy Spring Road. Laurel for the Patuxent is collaborating with the city of Laurel’s Department of Parks and Recreation to create a 20-by-60-foot plot that will feature a variety of flowering native plants, which are necessary for a healthy bee and butterfly population. The garden will serve as an educational tool as well, with signage posted to inform visitors and announce plans in the works to host public programs by conservation experts.