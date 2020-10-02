The magic of schools opening not quite the same at home | North Laurel/Savage

How is distance learning going for your family?
At our house, we have a high schooler in the basement and I am teaching kindergarten in the living room, which looks more like a classroom now. We are making the best of it.
While it’s nice to eat lunch with my daughter every day, I am sure that children and teachers are wishing to go back to the school building. There is nothing quite like the beginning of the school year. New clothes, new school supplies and new friends are all a part of a typical fall. If your children are struggling and can’t stay motivated, organized or focused, you are certainly not alone.
My friend Tracey Roussin–Lally is a recently retired teacher and has been planning to start her own business as an educational coach for almost as long as I have known her. Now, her services are needed more than ever.
Motivated by the needs of her two sons, Roussin–Lally has created a business that offers online coaching, virtual “check-ins," individual in-home coaching and group sessions. Strategies for time management, organization, work completion and improved focus are all a part of Roussin–Lally’s work and play to her strengths as an educator.
You can learn more about iHelp Coaching at ihelpeducationcoach.wixsite.com. You can also send an email to ihelpeducationcoaching@gmail.com.
Chances are you still have some extra time on your hands, so I also recommend listening to podcasts, perhaps while you enjoy a walk or a bike ride. The Howard County library system offers many interesting choices for adults and teens. Check out hclibrary.org for options for adults and teens.
The Savage Historical Society is not holding in-person meetings this fall, but it continues to celebrate the unique history of this small town. Calendars for 2021 are now on sale to benefit the society.
Featured on each page of the calendar is the poetry of Mary Elaine Cole Tracy, who was a resident of Savage in her childhood. Her fine memories of the neighborhoods in and around Savage adorn the calendar’s pages.
The calendars are $10 each and sales are being handled by a Savage resident. You can leave a message about your purchase by calling 301-498–0070. At pickup, be sure to bring exact change or a check made payable to Savage Historical Society.