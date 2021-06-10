Youth summer sports, programs and camps ready to go | North Laurel/Savage

Understanding ways to make money, spend and save, use credit and debit, careers in finance, investing and risk management will all be included in these informative sessions. Registration for virtual sessions can be found online. Children ages 8 to 11 will meet from 8 to 10 a.m. Register at go.umd.edu/SmartCents1. Eleven to 15 year olds will meet from 1 to 3 p.m. Go to go.umd.edu/SmartCents2 to register. There will be an information session for parents on Monday, June 21 at 6 p.m. or at 7 p.m. For additional details go to facebook.com/UMD.Extension.