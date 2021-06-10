Youth summer sports, programs and camps ready to go | North Laurel/Savage

The arrival of summer means the opening of local pools and the start of summer camps and special programs.
The Savage Boys and Girls Club has some offerings for children this summer. One popular sport that has been in the Savage community for many years is girls’ softball. The 10U girls travel softball team is planning a full summer season under Coach Hollie Lindberg. If you have a daughter, granddaughter, niece or friend who may be interested, contact her at hollie.lindberg@gmail.com. Don’t delay because this team is ready to play.
The Savage Boys and Girls Club is also looking to make the organization “more robust and worthwhile,” according to club president Dennis Smith. If you have any thoughts or ideas, Smith would like to hear from you. Email him at sbgcpresident@gmail.com.
Remember that the boys and girls club is a volunteer-run organization and a few more people are needed to continue its success. Board positions that need to be filled are vice president, treasurer and at-large seats. If your talents are in coaching softball, baseball or lacrosse, those volunteer positions are needed as well.
This summer, 4-H is back in conjunction with the University of Maryland Extension-Howard County for a program on personal finance.
Let’s Talk about Money Smart Cents will be held June 21-25, and live, interactive activities are planned for young children, ‘tweens and teens. The goal is to “increase the ability of youth to make financial decisions while strengthening their use of social and emotional skills necessary for success as they grow into responsible adults”, according to a press release from the University of Maryland.
Understanding ways to make money, spend and save, use credit and debit, careers in finance, investing and risk management will all be included in these informative sessions. Registration for virtual sessions can be found online. Children ages 8 to 11 will meet from 8 to 10 a.m. Register at go.umd.edu/SmartCents1. Eleven to 15 year olds will meet from 1 to 3 p.m. Go to go.umd.edu/SmartCents2 to register. There will be an information session for parents on Monday, June 21 at 6 p.m. or at 7 p.m. For additional details go to facebook.com/UMD.Extension.
Howard County 4-H Day Camp runs July 1216. This popular camp is full of activities including arts and crafts, outdoor cooking, nature and science classes, shooting sports and other things for children ages 8 to 14. Applications will be accepted until June 21 or until spaces are filled. The fee is $200 for the week and registration information can be found atgo.umd.edu/2021HowardCountyCamp. Questions can be directed to Chris Rein by email at crein@umd.edu.
Local high school graduations are complete and students have much to be proud of after an unusual and unforgettable year and a half. I would love to hear about the successes and plans of our graduates. Please share their stories, future plans and other exciting news with me by emailing cmhyder21@gmail.com. I look forward to hearing from you and sharing your good news.