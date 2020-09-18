Swim club remains a bright spot during coronavirus pandemic | West Laurel

One of the best perks of the West Laurel Swim Club is the West Laurel Swim Team. Generations of families have spent their summers swimming and supporting the Wahoos. Sadly, like so many other things, the Wahoos were put on hold until next summer. The kids didn’t get a chance to celebrate and say goodbye to their aged-out senior teammates. Their friends have been on the team since around 6 or 7 years old. Sarah Shaner has been on the team since she was 4 years old and was awarded Littlest Wahoo two years in a row. She is now attending Grove City College. The other seniors are Nicole Schmidt attending University of North Carolina, Sara Clarke attending University of Maryland, Kayla Hendershot attending Howard Community College, and Belle Perez attending Howard Community College. Looking forward to 2021. Go Wahoos!