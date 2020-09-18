Swim club remains a bright spot during coronavirus pandemic | West Laurel

The coronavirus pandemic of 2020 has been a tragedy, but during the spring and summer leading us into fall, our West Laurel streets have been bustling with neighbors walking their dogs, taking strolls with the kids, riding bikes or just getting outside for a bit. I have experienced and witnessed the greetings and light conversations from people passing by and In some cases, it’s all we’ve had during these often heartbreaking, challenging and even lonely times.
The West Laurel Swim Club pool opened up in July with COVID-19 protocols in place. I rejoined the swim club in late August. It was cathartic for me. I craved the sun and swimming freely in the refreshing water. I know others played socially distanced golf or went fishing or went hiking to get outside. The pool was it for me and many others.
Thank you to the all volunteer WLSC board of directors who pulled it together to make the club as safe as possible for the members. Most people taking advantage of the lovely pool felt it was the best stay-cation. One family from New York that was hit hard with coronavirus moved to West Laurel to stay with grandparents for the summer (after quarantining first). WLSC to the rescue!
Memberships are available now for next summer. Go to the website at westlaurelswimclub.com for more information and super deals being offered right now. Please join the WLSC in a community fundraiser with Ledo Pizza at 14609 Baltimore Ave. supporting the ever-growing and essential maintenance needs of the pool. Whether you are a member or not, your participation in this fundraiser would be greatly appreciated. The date is Sept. 22 from 4 to 8 p.m. You can order online ledopizzalaurel@gmail.com or phone in your order 301-498-5336. The catch is that Ledo requires the flier, either paper or on your phone. Please go to the website to easily find the flier or to the West Laurel Swim Club Facebook page.
One of the best perks of the West Laurel Swim Club is the West Laurel Swim Team. Generations of families have spent their summers swimming and supporting the Wahoos. Sadly, like so many other things, the Wahoos were put on hold until next summer. The kids didn’t get a chance to celebrate and say goodbye to their aged-out senior teammates. Their friends have been on the team since around 6 or 7 years old. Sarah Shaner has been on the team since she was 4 years old and was awarded Littlest Wahoo two years in a row. She is now attending Grove City College. The other seniors are Nicole Schmidt attending University of North Carolina, Sara Clarke attending University of Maryland, Kayla Hendershot attending Howard Community College, and Belle Perez attending Howard Community College. Looking forward to 2021. Go Wahoos!
The Woman’s Club of Laurel is holding a Tampico Grill fundraiser on Sept. 24 from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., dine in or carryout. All proceeds support the club’s service projects, which support the Laurel community. Be sure to place your receipt in the special bucket and let them know you are part of the fundraiser. Your participation is much appreciated, and if you haven’t tried Tampico Grill on Route 1 South, then you’ve been missing out. For information, go to tampicogrill.net.
The 2020-21 school year has officially begun, but in a most unconventional way. Some of the schools are in-school teaching and some are virtual. The Prince George’s County Public Schools system has gone to distance learning due to the coronavirus and its spread. Teachers have scrambled to get set up and be ready, as students and their parents prepare special spaces and equipment for learning. Everyone is actually learning about this together — parents, teachers, staff and administrators.
Let me know about your experiences. We’ve missed a lot of milestones such as graduations, births, weddings. Please send me your family’s news. Tell me about your seniors and where they are attending college or what their special plans are for the future. Email cbfolkswl@aol.com.
In the meantime, stay safe and stay well my friends.