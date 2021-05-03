Police investigating fatal motorcycle crash in Laurel

The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit is investigating a fatal motorcycle crash that killed an Upper Marlboro man on Sunday.
At approximately 11:40 a.m., police responded to a crash at the 8700 block of Contee Road in Laurel. Upon investigation, police determined Harold Dean Jones III, 36, was traveling eastbound on Contee Road when he lost control of his motorcycle, causing him to leave the roadway and strike a tree. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit at 301-731-4422. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), go to pgcrimesolvers.com or use the P3 Tips mobile app.