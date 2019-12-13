Out on his own and homeless, Kris sees an inebriated imposter (Ron Able is a hoot as the drunken Santa) get sacked just before the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade. Macy’s events manager, Doris (Klarner) hires Kris on the spot because he looks the part, and he steps in to unleash an epidemic of goodwill and Christmas spirit in the weeks before Christmas.