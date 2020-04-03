Sharing memories of Laurel on its 150th anniversary

“Early on, Jack Kent Cooke came to the Laurel Leader office for an interview to promote his plan. He was imperious, saying a lot but declaring most of it off the record. At one point, I told him he needed to stay on the record, and he verbally slapped me down, saying I wasn’t going to tell him what to do. I do admit that he showed some grace a few weeks later by signing for us a front cover of a Leader issue that had the title ‘Can we trust this man?’