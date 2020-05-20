Memorial Day holiday schedule for City of Laurel

In observance of Memorial Day on Monday, May 25, city employees will be given the day off, Mayor Craig Moe announced.
While city facilities have been closed to the public since March due to the coronavirus pandemic, city employees have been working from their homes.
Due to the holiday, the following changes have been made to the trash and recycling schedule:
- Monday’s trash and recycling pickup will be on Tuesday, May 26 for residential and commercial.
- Tuesday’s residential trash and recycling will be collected on Wednesday, May 27, with no change to commercial refuse/recycling collection.
- Wednesday, Thursday and Friday trash, recycling and composting pickups are unchanged.
- There will be no yard debris collections that week.
Yard debris pickup for the following week can be scheduled by either emailing dpw@laurel.md.us, calling the Department of Public Works at 301-725-0088 or through the MyLaurel app on the homepage of the city’s website, www.cityoflaurel.org.
-Staff reports