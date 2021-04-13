Former Laurel Farmers Market lot to receive improvements thanks to $50,000 state grant

The vacant lot at 378 Main St. is about to get a face-lift.
The city of Laurel was awarded a $50,000 Community Legacy Grant from Maryland’s Department of Housing and Community Development for improvements to the site of the former farmers market on Main Street.
Owned by the Community Redevelopment Authority, the property will receive a shade structure and picnic tables.
“It is a public space we want to make more useful for visitors and residents,” said Leigha Steele, the economic development coordinator for the city. “People can grab food, eat outside and hang out.”
The shade structure, Steele said, would be similar to a pavilion but with more “artistic elements.”
“We’ll hire professionals to figure it out,” Steele said. “We are working on this. It is one of our priorities. As soon as the we get the funds for this project, we’ll start.”
A farmers market sponsored by Laurel’s Board of Trade had been held at the site every year from June 2000 until 2019, when it was discontinued. Steele would like to see the market return.
“One of my goals is to bring the farmers market back,” Steele said. “They are a lot of work. We don’t have a timeline set yet.”
The Laurel community has been very supportive of local businesses, Steele said, and Laurel’s Main Street has benefited from the support during the coronavirus pandemic. The city also has numerous grants and programs available to help any local businesses that are struggling, she said. With the improvements to the farmers market lot, Main Street will have even more to offer, Steele said.
“We’re really excited,” Steele said. “It is going to be a nice location and public space for everyone to enjoy.”