Letter: The U.S. Postal Service deserves respect | READER COMMENTARY

We must speak out in behalf of our United States Postal Service. Our mail delivery workers and post office personnel are the “face of the company” and their dedication, courtesy and professionalism are exemplary. Any mention of privatizing mail handling and delivery flies in the face of the United States Constitution and is an insult to the country’s founders who knew the importance of free speech and information sharing. The Constitution puts delivery of mail on equal standing with providing for the common defense, clearly stated federal government responsibilities.
During stay-at-home orders, my mail delivery person never failed me. When I handed him something I needed to mail, he took a few moments to chat. He is my friend and he was often the only person I spoke to that day.
USPS is the envy of the world. The number of items they handle with speed and accuracy are second to none. Our government determines how much they can charge for services and is then incredulous when that is not enough to cover the cost of providing the service. Right now, there are enough employees willing to work overtime — as always — to process the alleged backlog. A disgrace? I think not! But I can tell you what is a disgrace and an embarrassment to this great country.
Be sure to vote in the November general election. People have died and are dying today to give us that right — and that responsibility.
Michael G. Walton
Laurel