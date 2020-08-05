Letter: The U.S. Postal Service deserves respect | READER COMMENTARY

USPS is the envy of the world. The number of items they handle with speed and accuracy are second to none. Our government determines how much they can charge for services and is then incredulous when that is not enough to cover the cost of providing the service. Right now, there are enough employees willing to work overtime — as always — to process the alleged backlog. A disgrace? I think not! But I can tell you what is a disgrace and an embarrassment to this great country.