Reward of up to $50,000 offered for information about U.S. Postal Service letter carrier robbery in Laurel

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is offering a reward of up to $50,000 for information about a letter carrier robbery in Laurel earlier this month, the agency said Tuesday.
The letter carrier was robbed at gunpoint at the Arden Pointe Apartments at 8703 Dulwick Court at about 1:10 p.m. Sept. 2, according to a news release.
The robbery of a letter carrier is a federal crime that can lead to a prison sentence of up to 25 years, the U.S. Postal Inspection Service said.
A reward of up to $50,000 is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect.
Anyone with information is urged to contact the U.S. Postal Inspection Service at 1-877-876-2455 (say “law enforcement” when calling).