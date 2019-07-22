West Arundel earns second triumph with four triple winners

The Ducks of West Arundel won their second meet of the season on July 13 as they defeated Severn Crossing, 293-271, on the road in the Prince-Mont Swim League.
West Arundel (2-3) was led by triple winners
Scarlett Netherton (U-8 girls) in the 25-meter freestyle, 25 breastroke and 25 backstroke; Nathan Ngo (11-12 boys) in the 50-meter free, breast, and 100-meter individual medley; Michael Venit (13-14 boys) in the 50-meter butterfly, back and the 100 IM; and William Kendrick (15-18 boys) in the 100-meter free, 50 back and 100 IM.
Double winners for the Ducks included: Brendan Skelly (U-8 boys) in the 25-meter free and 25 back, Jordan Hiers (11-12 girls) in the 50-meter free and back; Noah McMahon (11-12 boys) in the 50-meter fly and backv and Seth Carter (13-14) in the 50-meter free and breast.
Individual winners for West Arundel were: Antonio Abalama (9-10 boys) in the 50-meter free, Minhan Ho (9-10 boys) in the 25 breast; Ruby Netherton (9-10 girls) in the 25-meter back; Katie Rae (11-12 girls) in the 50-meter fly, and Chris Jensen (15-18 boys) in the 50-meter fly.
West Arundel won the boys medley relay with Joseph Pacheco (17), Andrew Johnson (16), Dimitri Girlie (18), and Chris Jensen (16) and the boys won the 200 free relay with a quartet of Antonio Abalama (9), Nathan Ngo (12), Michael Venit (14) and William Kendrick (15).
West Laurel fell to 0-5 in dual meets with a 311-250 loss to West Lake in Division D.
Triple winners for West Laurel were Henry Buda (15-18 boys) in the 50 fly, 100 free and 100 IM; Grace Zak (13-14 girls) in the 50 fly, 50 breast and 100 IM; Kelsi Hendershot (9-10 girls) in the 25 fly, 50 free and 50 back; and Matthew Schmidt (11-12 boys) in the 50 fly, 50 free and 100 IM.
Double winners for West Laurel were Aaron Wilson (13-14 boys) in the 50 fly ad 50 free; Lucy Buda (15-18 girls) in the 50 fly and 100 free; and Kara Schmidt (13-14 girls) in the 50 free and 50 back.
In other meets, Greenview lost to Whitehall, 303-274, in Division A; Montpelier lost to Adelphi in Division B, 309.5-265.5; Russett defeated Belair, 310-261, in Division C; and Laurel City beat Fort Washington, 292-253, in Division E.
Russett and Laurel City finished 5-0 in dual meets while Montpelier and Greenview are 0-5.
Laurel Invitational
The Laurel Invitational was held Sunday at the Fairland Aquatic Center in West Laurel.
Ari Jenkins, of Laurel City, won the U-10 boys fly and Sydney Campbell of Russett won the same event in U-10 girls.
Kasey Basili, of Laurel City, won the 11-12 girls fly while Noah McMahon of West Arundel won the same event in boys.
Michael Venit, of West Arundel, captured the 13-14 boys fly while Sarah Mina, of Montpelier, won the same event for 13-14 girls.
Razelle Abogadie, of Russett, took first in the 15-18 girls fly while Henry Buda of West Laurel did the same in the 15-18 boys event.
Campbell won the U-8 girls free and Allen Bui, of Laurel City, did the same in U-8 boys.
Ari Jenkins won 9-10 boys free and An Bui, of Laurel City, took the 9-10 girls free.
Laurel City’s Kasey Basili won the 11-12 girls free and West Arundel’s Nathan Ngo did the same in 11-12 boys.
Russett’s Miles Scott won the 13-14 boys free and Kyle Ritter and Russett captured the 13-14 girls.
Razelle Abogadie, of Russett, won the 15-18 girls free and West Laurel’s Henry Buda did the same in 15-18 boys.
In U-8 boys breast, Laurel City’s Allen Bui won along with Montpelier’s Cecilia Saarinen.
An Bui of Laurel City won the 9-10 girls breast and Noah Rutherford of Montpelier did the same in boys.
In 11-12 boys breast, Nathan Ngo, of West Arundel, won while Montpelier’s Faith Saarinen took first in 11-12 girls.
Kylie Ritter, of Russett, won 13-14 girls breast and Venit, of West Arundel, did the same in boys.
Russett’s Dominic Kazzi won 15-18 boys breast and Allison Ritter of Russett was first in girls.
Ruby Netherton, of West Arundel, was first in 9-10 girls back and Kazuki Reeves, of Montpelier, was first in boys.
Noah McMahon, of West Arundel, won 11-12 boys back and Julianna Rios of Russett won girls.
West Arundel’s Andy Le won 13-14 boys back and Russett’s Russett took the girls.
Razelle Abogadie, of Russett, won 15-18 girls back and Azzam Islam, of Montpelier, won boys.
Allen Bui, of Laurel City, won U-8 boys back and Campbell, of Russett, won girls.
Wester Arundel’s Nathan Ngo won U-12 boys IM and Laurel City’s Kasey Basili won the girls event.
West Arundel’s Venit won 13-14 boys IM and Kylie Ritter, of Russett, won the 13-14 girls.
Russett’s Allison Ritter won 15-18 girls IM and West Laurel’s Buda took boys.