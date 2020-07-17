Laurel Mill Playhouse joins regional telethon to help theaters raise money during the coronavirus pandemic

“Theater companies throughout our area have been hit hard by the pandemic, with some companies having to cancel productions mere hours before opening night,” said Jolene Vettese, president of Reston Community Players, in a statement. “We thought a live streamed telethon would be a wonderful way to be able to come together virtually, share the talent of the region and help ensure that community theater continues to thrive in the capital region for years to come. We need theater in our communities, and right now, community theater needs us.”