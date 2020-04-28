Advertisement Advertisement Laurel Leader Maryland Empty Streets — Laurel By Brian Krista Apr 28, 2020 | 11:19 AM The streets of Laurel and local parks, schools and businesses affected by the conoravirus pandemic. (Brian Krista) Next Gallery PHOTOS Frontline cashier in Laurel | PHOTOS Advertisement Laurel Leader Howard County Laurel Superpawn Superpawn in Laurel serves its customers with changes implemented due to the coronavirus pandemic. By Brian Krista Apr 17, 2020 Easter video for Grace Community Church International Night at Laurel High City of Laurel open house Howard County Unheard Perspectives Showcase 'Black History Live with Culture Queen' in Laurel PAW Dog Adoptions "Come Dance" Advertisement