Laurel churches try to offer hope during Christmas in a pandemic

This holiday season at First Church of Laurel, the altar will not be covered with poinsettias and there only will be one Christmas Eve service instead of the traditional three. Holiday cookies will still be delivered to shut-ins, but there will be no caroling to accompany them. At Emmanuel United Methodist Church, a virtual children’s Christmas pageant is planned and over 150 bags filled with inspirational messages, Advent supplies and holiday decorations, were delivered to parishioners in preparation for the Christmas season.