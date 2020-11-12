Joe Robison, former mayor of Laurel and longtime firefighter, dies at age 87

Born Jan. 23, 1933, Robison attended St. Mildred’s school (now St. Mary of the Mills) and graduated from Laurel High School in 1952. At the age of 14, he began firefighting with the Maryland State Forestry Department. He was accepted as a member of the Laurel Volunteer Fire Department in September 1951, where he served in all operational offices and was on the board of trustees for the last 30 years.