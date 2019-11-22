Advertisement Advertisement Laurel Leader Maryland Thanksgiving Interfaith Service and Pie Nov 22, 2019 | 1:06 PM Oseh Shalom is hosted a Thanksgiving Interfaith Service on Thursday, November 21, 2019. Seventeen faith communities participated with pie served following the service. Next Gallery PHOTOS Silver Jewelry Making and Artists' Holiday Boutique Advertisement Laurel Leader Laurel Leader Dancing with the Light Willowbrook Studio is hosted a reception for its exhibit, Dancing with the Light at Oliver's Carriage House Friday November 7, 2019. Halloween Puppy Parade | PHOTOS Trick-or-treating at Laurel Shopping Center | PHOTOS City of Laurel election preview A Party for Poe Bingo at Laurel Lions Club St. Mary's vs Pallotti Football Laurel Volunteer Fire Department's Open House Advertisement