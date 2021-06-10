Laurel plans Independence Day celebration with fireworks

With the lifting of pandemic restrictions by the state, county and city, Mayor Craig Moe and the Laurel 4th of July Committee have begun planning for a modified 42nd Annual Independence Day Celebration tentatively set for July 3.
Planned events include a parade at 11 a,m.; a car show at noon on Mulberry Street, and fireworks around 9:15 p.m. A flag-raising ceremony will also be held that day.
There will be no vendors, music or family games on the field this year. Families are asked to plan their own barbecues and register them with the city. The first 15 families to register will receive a visit from friends bringing goodie bags filled with Fourth of July items. To register, email fourthofjuly@laurel.md.us.
Access to Granville Gude park’s field for viewing the fireworks will not be permitted until 7:30 p.m. on July 3. No book bags, coolers, alcohol or pets will be allowed.
The celebration is contingent upon any summer pandemic surge that could occur prior to the event. More details will be provided as planning continues.
