Howard County fire officials said two adults have been “temporarily displaced” after responding to a Laurel house fire Tuesday morning.
Crews from the Howard County Department of Fire and Rescue Services responded to the scene at 8700 Hummingbird Court around 8 a.m. Tuesday. Upon arrival, the crews did primary searches and found that none of the residents were home.
The fire was contained in the home’s kitchen, according to county fire department spokesman Brad Tanner. In initial reports, it is believed the fire was on the deck.
Two adults have been “temporarily displaced because of smoke conditions,” Tanner said. They are not seeking assistance from the American Red Cross.
An investigation is ongoing to determine the cause of the fire.