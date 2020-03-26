Fort George G. Meade in war time was when the stars came out

Celebrity soldiers appeared almost immediately after Camp Meade’s formation in the buildup to World War I. Congressman Royal C. Johnson enlisted in the Army and was assigned to the 313th Maryland Infantry, based at Camp Meade. While fighting in France, Johnson was promoted regularly and eventually attained the rank of captain. He was wounded in battle and decorated for bravery. Hall of Fame football player Fritz Pollard was appointed physical director for African American soldiers at Camp Meade, a totally segregated community. Jockey Johnny Clark was in charge of Camp Meade’s horses and stables. He was allowed to periodically ride professionally at Laurel Race Track while in the military. Clark died at Camp Meade, a victim of the 1918 Spanish Flu epidemic. Washington Senators pitcher Jack Bentley, a native of Montgomery County, left baseball for a few years after enlisting. He also served with the 313th Maryland Infantry.