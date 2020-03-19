During times of war, Fort George G. Meade was the morale booster

It succeeded to an astonishing degree around the world. In one instance, as described by Manning, “To temper the stress of battle and provide an escape from the death that surrounded the men, recreation and rest periods were critical. The Special Services Division worked miracles to try to get morale-boosting equipment onto each island in record time. Within four days of the first American landing on Saipan, the Marines were greeted with a boatload of books. Three days later, a library was established.”