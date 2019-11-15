With financial support from the Bob Lucido Team of the Keller Williams Integrity real estate firm, the holiday tours have become more diversified the past five years or so, Gladden said. Once centered in Ellicott City, recent tours have highlighted Columbia when it celebrated its 50th anniversary and various families important to Howard County such as the Clark family, which traces over 222 years of farming in the county and are owners of Clark’s Elioak Farm.