Woman in ‘critical condition,’ 2 children injured in hit-and-run, Laurel police say

Laurel police are investigating a hit-and-run collision that injured two children and left a woman in “critical condition” Wednesday morning, the department said.
Police said the driver of a “silver, four-door vehicle” was traveling east on Gorman Avenue a little after 8 a.m. when the vehicle struck a Nissan sedan in the rear. The Nissan then hit a telephone pole near the intersection of Gorman Avenue and Eighth Street, and the silver vehicle fled the scene, going east on Gorman, police said.
The driver of the Nissan, an unidentified woman, is in “critical condition” at a hospital, police said, while two child passengers were treated at the hospital and released.
The Laurel Police Department’s Crash Investigation Team is handling the investigation. Anyone who witnessed the collision, or may have information, should contact PFC Barnosky at the Laurel Police Department at 301-498-0092 or anonymously at LPDtips@laurel.md.us.