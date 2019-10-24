The stripper, who presumably had regained some of her composure by then, returned to the car (and McCuddy) while Mrs. Henson called police. Two Baltimore men, Thomas Willie and Edward Banks, happened on the scene and saw the ditched car. They stopped to help and ended up driving both McCuddy and Ms. Darling to Sibley Hospital in Washington, D.C. While Ms. Darling was treated at the hospital for “hysteria,” according to The Evening Sun, “a gun with two bullets fired was found under the girl’s sweater” tucked into her G-string. McCuddy “was in critical condition after surgery for removal of two .38 caliber bullets,” according to the Bridgeport (Conn) Post.