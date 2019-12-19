In June, a Hyattsville man attempted to hold up the Freestate Exxon station on the corner of Route 1 and Laurel-Bowie Road for 60 cents worth of gas, which he was willing to pay for. The bizarre situation was the result of the statewide regulations put in place to deal with the national gas shortage. Maryland state law mandated that gasoline purchases were regulated for odd or even days, depending on the car’s license plate number. In this case, the desperate motorist, with only 60 cents in his pocket, used a gun to try and force the attendant to sell him 60 cents worth of gas on an odd day, but his tag was an even number. A second attendant crawled under a desk in the station and called police during the altercation, who arrived in minutes and arrested the motorist. Laurel Police Detective Ronald Salisbury told the News Leader that “while the customer was willing to pay, the fact that he allegedly used a gun to obtain gasoline constituted a crime.” Dan Patterson, the Exxon station manager, said the incident was “frightening. This guy was mad. That really scared me.”