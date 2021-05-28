A look back at E.E. Hatch, Laurel’s Depression-era mayor and no-nonsense retired Army general

“To the Tax payers of Laurel: I am sorry to inform you that the sewage disposal plant of Laurel has collapsed. Forty years ago, a great mistake was made in placing the Septic tank on the banks of the Patuxent River. The tank was subject to its rising and overflow. This overflow completely put the tank out of commission. Our sewage goes straight in the river! The State Board of Health is writing us polite but emphatic letters regarding this condition. Surveyors recommend the abandonment of the old Septic Tank, and the building of a new one on higher ground. I am in full accord. And the cost! Now hold your breath — $62,000! If I were younger, I would like to have taken hold of this problem to solve it. But I am too old, and must leave it to other hands. — Everard E. Hatch, Mayor”