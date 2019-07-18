Jim Clash: Laurel’s own George Plimpton continues legacy of participatory journalism

As he told inspiring-figures.com, “It caught on and the magazine decided they would let me write about other adventures, too, so I went into race cars, bobsledded with the Olympic team, flew supersonic in MiG jets, went bullfighting — everything you can imagine, and wrote columns about it. I really had two jobs: one was to write about mutual funds and finance in the front of the book telling people how to make money, and then, in the back of the book, I told them how to spend it.”